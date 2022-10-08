The occupiers shot four civilians in the cellar

In the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy in mid-September, Russian soldiers shot four people in the cellar of a house.

Among them is the 73-year-old owner of the house and the neighboring family — a 65-year-old woman, her grandson and daughter-in-law. The dead were buried by relatives and neighbors, the prosecutorʼs office reported.

Investigators, together with forensic experts, established that the bodies of the victims showed signs of violent death. All of them had bullet wounds in the chest and head. Shell casings from a Kalashnikov assault rifle were also found in the cellar.