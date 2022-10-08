The occupiers shot four civilians in the cellar

In the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy in mid-September, Russian soldiers shot four people in the cellar of a house.
Among them is the 73-year-old owner of the house and the neighboring family — a 65-year-old woman, her grandson and daughter-in-law. The dead were buried by relatives and neighbors, the prosecutorʼs office reported.
Investigators, together with forensic experts, established that the bodies of the victims showed signs of violent death. All of them had bullet wounds in the chest and head. Shell casings from a Kalashnikov assault rifle were also found in the cellar.
Investigative actions were carried out as part of criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
- On September 27, Ukrainian troops liberated from the Russians Kupyansk-Vuzlovy, where a large railway junction is located.