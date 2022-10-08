As a result of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge, three people died

As a result of the explosion on the Crimean bridge, according to preliminary data, three people died.

This was reported by the Russian publication RIA Novosti with reference to the data of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

Passengers of a car driving next to a truck that exploded died on the bridge. It is about the bodies of a man and a woman. Their identities are being established.

The "investigation" also established the data of the owner of the truck that blew up. This is probably a resident of the Krasnodar Territory.