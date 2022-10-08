The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 380 Russian invaders during the day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 227 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 62,060 people killed, including 380 in the last day.
The total combat losses of Russian troops are:
- tanks — 2,472 (+6) units;
- armored combat vehicles — 5,111 (+18) units;
- artillery systems — 1,459 (+4) units;
- RSZV — 345 (+1) units;
- air defense means — 180 (+3) units;
- aircraft — 266 units;
- helicopters — 234 (+1) units;
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 1,079 (+12);
- cruise missiles — 246;
- ships/boats — 15;
- automotive equipment and tank trucks — 3,875 (+13) units;
- special equipment — 136 (+1) units.
The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk, Bakhmut and Kramatorsk directions.