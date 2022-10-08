The occupiers shelled Kharkiv with S-300 missiles at night, there is a casualty

On the night of October 8, the Russian occupiers bombarded Kharkiv with S-300 missiles. A local resident was injured as a result of the enemy attack.

This was announced by Oleh Syniegubov, the head of OVA.

After midnight, the invaders made four strikes on Saltivsky District and one on Osnovyansky District.

The S-300 missiles were launched from Belgorod, Russia.

According to the head of the region, the sports complex and non-residential premises were damaged as a result of the enemyʼs attack. There are hits in open areas.

Previously, a man was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. Law enforcement agencies and specialized services are working on the ground.