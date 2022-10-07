The National: Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Putin agreed to attend the G20 summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and dictator of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin agreed to attend the G20 summit in Indonesia in November.

This was stated by the Indonesian ambassador to the UAE, Husin Bagis, in an exclusive interview with The National.

"Both agreed [to come]," the ambassador said, recalling that "the situation is difficult because of the Ukrainian-Russian war."

Neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian foreign ministry responded to The Nationalʼs request to confirm plans to attend the summit.