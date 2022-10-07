Air defense forces shot down three enemy missiles over one of the communities of the Zaporizhzhia district

Ukrainian air defense shot down three rockets of the occupiers over the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Starukh.
According to him, the loud explosions in the regional center are the result of the work of the Air Defense Forces, not the "arrivals" of missiles.
"Over one of the communities of the Zaporizhzhia district, anti-aircraft defense neutralized three enemy rockets. There are no casualties," he said.
- On October 6, Russia fired seven missiles at the residential area of Zaporizhzhia. The number of victims reached 12. Another 12 people were injured, including two children.