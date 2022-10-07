The Verkhovna Rada approved the draft state budget in the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada approved the draft state budget for 2023 in the first reading.

This was reported by the Deputy Chairman of the Tax Committee, the MP from "Holos" Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

251 MPs voted for the document. Only "European Solidarity" and "Motherland" parties gave zero votes.

Zheleznyak stated that amendments to the project were considered for two hours, and only two "balance" amendments were supported.

"Those that are directly written in the Committeeʼs conclusion: plus 2 billion hryvnias from the SFRD [State Fund for Regional Development], plus 446 million hryvnias for social protection of children and families.

In the hall, it was possible to "shoot down" the amendment to increase the financing of "Marathon" by 1.4 billion, as well as amendments No. 230 (regarding the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities) and No. 277 (additional rights of the CMU). All other amendments were left to the decision of the Committee and to the good will of the government," wrote the MP.

It is planned to consider the budget in the second reading in October.