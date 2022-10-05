Council Vice-Speaker Oleksandr Kornienko: The State Budget for 2023 should be signed by the end of October, but Eurosolidarity is looking for maneuvers

According to the plans and the "gentlemanʼs agreement" between the factions of the Verkhovna Rada, the state budget for next year should be signed by the end of October, and then they will work with it online.

The first vice-speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Kornienko, told about this in a blitz interview with the "Babel" YouTube project "TA.ZA.SHO".

The day before, Members of Parliament of "Holos" Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced that 1,200 amendments from MPs had been submitted to the draft state budget. Kornienko says that no one abused the amendments, except for Petro Poroshenkoʼs "European Solidarity".

"As I saw the table of amendments, except for the party with a European name, but which does not always support European draft laws, no one abused the number of amendments. "European Solidarity" has 400 edits. These are 20 edits per one deputy, while "Servant of the People" has only 250 edits for all 240 people. I donʼt want to say that this is abuse and spam, but colleagues seriously want to either delay time or look for negotiation opportunities. The Ministry of Finance clearly stated that this is not the right case and the wrong budget. How can the super-deficit budget, which is extinguished at the expense of foreign aid, be greatly adjusted?" he said, adding that the Ministry of Finance has already submitted a draft law on the state budget to the Council.

Kornienko said that work is also underway on the creation of a recovery fund, which, according to the plan, will be filled at the expense of confiscated Russian assets.

"This document is about the creation of a fund for liquidation of the consequences of armed aggression. There is currently no separate fund within the state budget. This money seems to go into a common pot. And this is wrong because it is difficult to operate them further. They differ on social benefits, and military needs. The draft law is about clearly setting aside the fund and working on recovery with this money. The Ministry of Finance optimistically pledged 27 billion hryvnias to support liberated communities. We saw absolute horror there with the infrastructure. I think this number will be adjusted. As for the process of filling the fund, we will see," explained the vice-speaker.