The Verkhovna Rada admitted the Kuril Islands as occupied territory of Japan

By resolution 2662-IX, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) admitted Russiaʼs occupation of the Northern territories of Japan (the Kuril Islands).

The Verkhovna Rada declared support for Japanʼs position regarding its Northern territories, recognized them as occupied, and called on the international community to take all possible measures for the contractual and legal status of the islands.

Also, the Ukrainian Parliament appealed to the UN, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, NATO, the OSCE, the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development of GUAM and the national parliaments of the countries of the world with a call to consistently support the settlement of the status of Japanʼs Northern Territories.