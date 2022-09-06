Russia canceled simplified entry for Japanese to the Kuril Islands. The agreement has been in effect since 1999

The Russian authorities terminated the agreement with Japan on simplified visits to the Southern Kuril Islands, which the Japanese consider an occupied territory.

“Radio Svoboda” (“Radio Liberty”) publication writes about it.

According to the specified agreement, Japanese citizens who in the past lived on the disputed islands or were members of the families of forcibly resettled people could visit the Kuril Islands without visas. The agreement has been in effect since 1999.

Back in March, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation announced that it would cancel the visa-free regime for Japanese citizens in the Kuril Islands "taking into account the obvious unfriendly nature" of the sanctions imposed by Japan after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Japanese authorities have so far expressed "strong protest" to Russia.