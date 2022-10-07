The Presidentʼs Office criticized the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to representatives of Russia and Belarus

The adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podolyak criticized the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the Belarusian human rights activist Oles Bilyatsky and the Russian human rights organization "Memorial".

He wrote about it on Twitter.

"The Nobel Committee clearly has an interesting understanding of the word ʼpeaceʼ if the Nobel Prize is jointly awarded to representatives of two countries that attacked a third," wrote Podolyak.

He recalled that Russian and Belarusian organizations were never able to organize resistance to the war. "This yearʼs Nobel is just great," Podolyak added.