As of October 7, Russia lost approximately 61 680 of its soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:

2 466 tanks;

5 093 armored combat vehicles;

1 455 artillery systems;

344 rocket salvo systems;

177 means of anti-aircraft defense;

266 aircraft;

233 helicopters;

3 862 units of automobile equipment and tankers;

15 warships/boats;

1 067 operational-tactical level drones;

135 units of special equipment;

246 cruise missiles.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Kryvyi Rih directions.