The number of people killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to seven

The number of victims of the rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia on October 6 has increased to seven. At least five more people are considered missing.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia regional administration, reported about this on the air of the FreeDom TV channel.

“The woman [died] in the private sector in the city center. And in the building on the central Soborny Avenue, the number of victims has already increased to six. Unfortunately, the number of victims will most likely increase," he said.

Now rescue operations are continuing at the scene of the tragedy.

"The debris is very large, we hope to clear it completely within a day," said the head of the region.

Thanks to special services, rescuers and doctors, 21 people were rescued from the rubble. The city authorities accommodate the victims in temporary accommodation centers.