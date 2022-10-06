”It was about the period until February 24.” Zelenskyʼs press secretary explained his words about the preemptive strike against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking about NATOʼs preemptive strike on Russia, meant measures that could distract the Russian leadership from using nuclear weapons.

This was reported by the press secretary of the President Serhiy Nikiforov.

“Colleagues, you have gone a little too far with your nuclear hysteria and now you hear nuclear strikes even where there are none. The President spoke about the period until February 24. At that time, it was necessary to apply preventive measures to prevent Russia from starting a war. Let me remind you that the only measures discussed at that time were preventive sanctions," he said.

Nikiforov added that "only the terrorist state of Russia allows itself to blackmail the world with explosions at the ZNPP and in every way hint at the use of nuclear weapons." "You will never hear such appeals from Ukraine," said the Presidentʼs press secretary.