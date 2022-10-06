Deputy Mayor of Izyum: Russian troops wiped out the village of Kamyanka in Kharkiv region, the dead are still being sought

Russian troops completely destroyed the village of Kamyanka in the Kharkiv region, which is located near the liberated Izyum.

Deputy Mayor of Izyum Volodymyr Matsokin told about this in the media center of Ukrinform.

"Even yesterday in the village of Kamyanka, emergency services workers found victims of this war. This is a womanʼs body. Work is still ongoing in the village. It is too early to talk about the number of victims, because the village does not exist — it has been wiped off the face of the earth," he said.

According to Matsokin, Kamʼyanka was a large and developed village, but now there are no surviving houses there. There are ten residents left in the entire village, who are being given humanitarian aid and are being offered to evacuate. It is still impossible to establish the number of dead people — they continue to be found.

The day before, the police found the mummified bodies of two men in the basement of one of the houses. They were sent for examination.