The Ministry of Defense will buy warm clothes for one million soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense (MDU) concluded about a million contracts for the purchase of winter clothing for the military. The MDU assures that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be fully provided with clothing before the beginning of November.

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told about this during the Forbes online conference "Without pink glasses. Business and the state during the war."

According to him, there are currently more warm clothes in warehouses than the military needs, who are on the first or zero front lines.

"No one will remain in the trenches without a thermal coat, fleece or caps," he assured and reminded that currently there are about 700 000 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Together with other power structures, we are talking about a million people.

Reznikov also clarified that the Ministry of Defense has started preparations for the summer purchases of clothing for the military.

"Until the budget is approved, we cannot enter into contracts, but we have found another legal way out and within the next week or two, together with the Ministry of Economy, we will sign framework agreements with enterprises. This will be our "commitment" for future contracts," Reznikov added.