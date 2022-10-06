Research: Russia has found a new way to subtly spread its disinformation about the war. “Telegram” messenger is used for this

Russia has developed yet another way to spread its disinformation about the war in Ukraine, using various digital loopholes that make it impossible to trace the source of the information. For this, in particular, "Telegram" messenger is used.

This is stated in a study by the American company Nisos, which studies cyber threats, writes The Associated Press.

Accounts linked to Russian state media used a new method to distribute dozens of videos in 18 different languages, leaving no trace of the source. The video promotes Kremlin conspiracy theories in which Ukraine is blamed for civilian casualties, as well as claims that residents of territories forcibly annexed by Russia welcome the occupiers.

English-language versions of the Russian propaganda videos are now being shared on "Twitter" and on lesser-known platforms popular with American conservatives, including Gab and Truth Social, created by former President Donald Trump.

Russians have invented a way to share videos by uploading them from "Telegram". This messenger erases digital traces that can be used to identify the source of the spread.

Once on "Telegram", the video, which was uploaded and posted on various platforms, is published without any labels or other indication that it was made by Russian state media.