Poll: 73% of Americans support Ukraineʼs continued helping despite Putinʼs nuclear threats

Seventy-three percent of Americans polled stated that the United States should continue to support Ukraine, despite Russiaʼs threat to use nuclear weapons.

This is evidenced by the results of a Reuters/Ipsos survey.

An online poll of 1 005 Americans found that 73% agreed that the U.S. should continue to support Ukraine. Both Democrats and Republicans agreed with this, although support for Joseph Biden was higher among fellow party members at 81% than among Republicans at 66%.

In the latest poll, conducted on October 4-5, 66% of respondents said Washington should continue to provide arms to Ukraine, compared with 51% in a similar poll in August.

At the same time, the majority of Americans (58%) fear that the country is heading for a nuclear war with Russia. And 65% are concerned that the war may escalate if long-range weapons are provided to Ukraine.

The number of Americans who believe that Ukraineʼs problems are none of Americaʼs business and that Washington should not interfere has also decreased, with 35% saying so, compared to 40% in August.

American voters will head to midterm elections on November 8 to determine who will control Congress and many state governments. In the latest poll, 68% said they would be more likely to support a candidate who supports continued military aid to Ukraine, and 72% said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who supports Ukrainian refugees.