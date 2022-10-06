The FSB does not release Ukrainians with Russian passports from Russia

On the Russian borders with Latvia and Estonia, large clusters of Ukrainian citizens are forming who are trying to leave the territory of the Russian Federation. People wait at the border from two to six days.

At special filtering points, the FSB checks Ukrainian citizens for the presence of Russian passports. According to the Ministry of Reintegration, if a citizen of Ukraine does not have a Russian passport, he is allowed to leave. If he has a Russian passport, then such a person is not allowed to leave Russia.

"Those citizens of Ukraine who, for example, are registered in Crimea, but do not have a passport of the Russian Federation, are allowed to cross the border. They can freely cross the checkpoint. This is confirmed by the representatives of our consular institutions in Estonia and Latvia," the ministry noted.