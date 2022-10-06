The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 330 more Russian invaders

The Ukrainian military destroyed another 330 Russian soldiers over the past day. 61 330 were eliminated since the beginning of the war.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of Ukraine as of the morning of October 6.

Losses of the Russian army in equipment:

2 449 tanks (+14 over the past day);

5 064 armored combat vehicles (26);

1 424 artillery systems (10);

340 rocket launcher systems (2);

177 air defense means;

266 aircraft;

232 helicopters;

1 047 drones (15);

246 cruise missiles;

15 warships/boats;

3 854 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (13);

134 unit of special equipment (2).

The Russians suffered the greatest losses of the past day in the Kramatorsk, Avdiivka and Kryvyi Rih directions.