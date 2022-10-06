A box with torn crowns from a liberated village in Kharkiv region turned out to be the property of a local dentist

The box with extracted dentures, which was found in the torture chamber that the occupiers set up in the village of Pisky-Radkivski in Kharkiv region, belonged to a local dentist.

This is reported by the German Bild newspaper.

Journalists visited the village of Pisky-Radkivski. There they met a local dentist and showed him a photo of the teeth in a box, published by Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv region.

"The teeth look like they were stolen from my office, my house was ransacked by the Russians. They are from people I have treated all these years. I took out these teeth," local dentist Serhiy told them about the photo. According to him, he is the only dentist in the village.

The doctor suspects that the Russians stole the teeth because they thought they were made of gold (they are actually stainless steel) and to intimidate the Ukrainians. "Neighboring residents told me that the Russians allegedly scared people with this," the dentist said. He also showed his other collection of teeth to journalists.