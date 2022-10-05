WSJ: The Ukrainian Armed Forces captured 460 Russian tanks, almost 100 howitzers and 448 APCs during the counteroffensive in the east

During the counteroffensive in Donbas, Ukrainian troops captured 460 Russian tanks, including the latest T-90, 92 self-propelled howitzers, 448 infantry fighting vehicles, 195 armored fighting vehicles and 44 rocket launchers. At the same time, the real number of captured Russian equipment may be much higher.

The Wall Street Journal writes about this with reference to the Ukrainian military and the videos they publish.

The newspaper writes that the Russian army in Donetsk region and the eastern parts of Luhansk is currently the main supplier of equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but its condition is not always suitable for use. In addition, the Russians left a large amount of ammunition and artillery shells, which the Ukrainian army desperately needs.

Some of the equipment is ready for immediate use, some is under repair, and the equipment that is too damaged is disassembled for spare parts.

"The Russians no longer have an advantage in firepower. Before the offensive, we destroyed all their artillery installations, they didnʼt even have time to load their tanks," said officer Ruslan Andriyko, adding that the Ukrainian Armed Forces "have so many trophies that we donʼt even know what to do with them."