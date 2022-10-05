In the Kharkiv region, the police discovered the bodies of two tortured men.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

The bodies of the murdered people were found in a sand pit at a recreation center in the village of Novoplatonivka of the Boriv territorial community. Their hands were handcuffed. The victims were also found to have gunshot wounds to the head. The age of the dead is approximately 30 to 35 years old, they were in civilian clothes.

According to preliminary data, 250-350 Russian special forces were stationed at this base. Rotation was done from time to time. Investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 15 years or life imprisonment.