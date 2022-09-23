Bombings and shootings. The UN commission informed about the evidence of war crimes committed by Russian troops

The UN commission, which was set up in May to investigate claims of war crimes, found evidence. The investigators found that the Russian military was behind the crimes.

DW writes about this with reference to the head of the Commission of Inquiry of the UN Human Rights Council.

So far, investigators are focused on four regions: Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv.

"We were struck by the large number of shootings in the areas we visited. Currently, the commission is investigating similar deaths in 16 cities and towns," the commission chairman Eric Mose noted.