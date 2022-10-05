Ukraine, together with Spain and Portugal, submitted an application to host the FIFA World Cup in 2030

Ukraine joined the joint bid of Spain and Portugal to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Ukraine has officially become one of the contenders for the Championship.

This is reported by the Ukrainian Football Association.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) supported the application of the three countries. The terms of Ukraineʼs participation in the application will be discussed and determined later. From now on, representatives of the Ukrainian side will also be included in the Coordination Committee for the preparation of the application for the holding of the Emergency.

"The example of perseverance and resilience of the Ukrainian people is inspiring, so this initiative is aimed at making a contribution to the recovery of the country in the period of reconstruction thanks to the power of football [...]. We believe that the football family of the whole world will pick up and support this initiative," the UAF said in a statement.