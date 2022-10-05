Russia shelled Zaporizhzhia region. Two people were killed

In the afternoon of October 5, Russia shelled the town of Hulyaipole in Zaporizhzhia region. Two men were killed.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Starukh.

The dead are the deputy head of the local community Oleksandr Anatoliyovych Savytskyi and the head of the utility company "Blahoustriyservis" Oleksandr Anatoliyovych Kosarenko.

In addition, during the day, Russia bombarded Zaporizhzhia with "Iskander" missiles. Infrastructure objects were damaged. One of the cluster rockets was shot down over the city. Debris fell in different parts of Zaporizhzhia.