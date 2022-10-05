The organizer of the transportation of stolen Ukrainian grain through the occupied Crimea received the suspicion from the Prosecutorʼs Office

The Prosecutorʼs Office (PO) of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol reported the suspicions to the general director of a Russian company that owns vessels used by the occupiers to transport grain looted in Ukraine through occupied Crimea.

This was reported in the press service of the Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to the sources of "Babel", we are talking about the Russian citizen Ryndin Dmytro Oleksandrovych.

In his position as the general director of the shipping company "Crane Marine Contractor", he organized illegal schemes of routes for the transportation of stolen Ukrainian grain.

In particular, the investigation established that the vessels "Matros Pozynich", "Mikhail Nenashev" and "Matros Koshka", owned by "Crane Marine Contractor", from February to June 2022 illegally entered the closed Sevastopol sea trade port and left it with looted Ukrainian grain on board.

Ryndin ordered ship captains to turn off the AIS [Automatic Identification System] and to enter into it fictitious information about the course of ships headed allegedly to the Russian ports, and not to the closed seaports of the occupied Crimea.

The CEO of the Russian company is charged under Part 3 of Art. 27 and Part 2 of Art. 332-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspect faces up to five years in prison.