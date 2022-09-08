The captains of the vessels “Matros Koshka” and “Amur-2501” were informed of the suspicions. They took away the looted grain

The prosecutorʼs office reported suspicions to the captains of the Russian vessels "Matros Koshka" and "Amur-2501", which were transporting looted Ukrainian grain from the closed Sevastopol port.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The captains were charged with violating the procedure for entering the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea (Part 2 of Article 332-1 of the Criminal Code).

According to the investigation, the captains of "Matros Koshka" and "Amur-2501" under the flag of Russia made six illegal actions and exits from the closed Sevastopol sea trade port. There, the suspects were responsible for covertly loading ships with grain. To do this, they turned off the AIS identification system, and entered fictitious data in the information about the course of ships.