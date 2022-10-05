The Embassy of Japan resumes its work in Kyiv

Japan reopens its embassy in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Kyodo news agency.

In March, embassy employees were transferred to a temporary office in Lviv. Later, that month, they left Ukraine. Now the embassy is returning to Kyiv, because the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan believes that the security situation has improved.

By restoring the embassy, Japan seeks to improve coordination with other countries of the "Big Seven" and jointly help Ukraine in its reconstruction.

"We have decided to resume the work of the embassy in Kyiv, believing that it can work by taking sufficient security measures," Chief Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Hirokazu Matsuno noted.

Now the embassy in Kyiv has resumed work with a minimum number of staff. Therefore, its activities will focus on information gathering and coordination with Ukraine and other states. In particular, Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsudu will work in Kyiv.

Consular services will continue to be provided at the Embassy of Japan in Warsaw and its branch in the Polish city of Rzeszów. After the resumption of the work of the embassy in Kyiv, the temporary diplomatic representation in Lviv will be closed.