The Ukrainian military destroyed 200 Russian soldiers over the past day. 61 000 were killed since the beginning of the war.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of Ukraine as of the morning of October 5.

Losses of the Russian army in equipment:

2 435 tanks (+11 over the past day);

5 038 combat armored vehicles (20);

1 414 artillery systems (7);

341 rocket salvo fire system (1);

177 air defense means;

266 aircraft;

232 helicopters (4);

1 032 drones (4);

246 cruise missiles;

15 ships/boats;

3 841 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (18);

132 units of special equipment (1).

The Russians suffered the greatest losses of the past day in Kramatorsk and Kryvyi Rih directions.