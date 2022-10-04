”Enemy is demoralized and destroying ammunition.” The Armed Forces struck 30 objects of the occupiers in the south

Last day, the Ukrainian military struck 30 enemy targets in the south of Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy is demoralized, leaves positions, retreats to a safe distance, destroys ammunition stocks, tries to destroy bridges and crossings. All this is for the purpose of slowing down the pace of the offensive of our troops," the General Staff said.

It was also reported there that on October 4, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 12 strikes. Two strongholds, eight places of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as two anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy, were damaged. In addition, air defense units shot down two enemy drones.

Missile troops and artillery during the current day hit the control post, as well as two areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the occupiers.