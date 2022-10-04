Russia was expelled from the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization

Russia lost its seat on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Yulia Kovaliv informed about this.

According to Reuters, Russia failed to get the 86 votes needed to remain on the 36-nation ICAO governing council. The president of the assembly and director general of civil aviation of South Africa, Poppy Khoza, called the situation unprecedented.

Previously, Russia, together with the G7, China, Brazil and Australia, held a seat on the ICAO Council as a "state of major importance in air transport".