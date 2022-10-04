The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost 400 Russian soldiers and 44 of their tanks over the past day

The Ukrainian military destroyed 370 Russian soldiers (60 800 since the beginning of the war) and 44 of their tanks (a total of 2 424) over the past day.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of Ukraine as of the morning of October 4.

Other losses of the Russian army in equipment:

5 018 combat armored vehicles (27);

1 407 artillery systems (2);

340 rocket launcher systems (2);

177 air defense means (1);

266 aircraft (1);

228 helicopters;

1 028 drones (2);

246 cruise missiles;

15 ships/boats;

3 823 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (12);

131 units of special equipment.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses of the past day in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions.