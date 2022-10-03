Reuters: The US will announce a new aid package for Ukraine on October 4

Reuters, citing two sources, writes that the United States has prepared a new package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of $625 million. This package is likely to include four HIMARS multiple launch systems.

Sources say the aid will be officially announced on Tuesday, October 4.

On September 28, the United States announced an additional $1.1 billion in aid to Ukraine as part of the initiative to promote Ukraineʼs security. This program involves the supply of 18 HIMARS and ammunition for them, but over a period of several years.

About HIMARS

Each HIMARS installation fires six high-precision missiles with a range of up to 80 kilometers (twice that of M777 howitzers), allowing them to strike Russian command posts, ammunition and fuel depots, as well as troop concentrations in the rear. These missile launchers are also smaller and more maneuverable, helping them hide from enemy reconnaissance. Crews work inside an armored cabin. And they are nimble: they can launch missiles two or three minutes after parking and move again 20 seconds after the shot.

Each missile costs $155,000, so the Ukrainian military focuses its firepower on important targets, such as military headquarters, weapons depots and barracks, rather than on individual Russian tanks or artillery systems.