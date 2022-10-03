News

The general director of the ZNPP was released from Russian captivity

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The general director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Ihor Murashov was released from Russian captivity.

This was reported by the head of the IAEA Grossi.

"He returned safely to his family," Grossi noted.

We will remind you that this week the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Kyiv and Moscow.