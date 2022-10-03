The general director of the ZNPP was released from Russian captivity

The general director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Ihor Murashov was released from Russian captivity.
This was reported by the head of the IAEA Grossi.
"He returned safely to his family," Grossi noted.
We will remind you that this week the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Kyiv and Moscow.
- On September 30, around 4:00 p.m., the Russian military kidnapped Ihor Murashov, the general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. They stopped his car on the road from the station to the occupied Energodar and, using force, drove him in an unknown direction.