The EU signed a memorandum on providing Ukraine with €5 billion in aid

The European Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide Ukraine with €5 billion in macro-financial assistance.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"I am grateful to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Executive Vice-President of the EC Valdis Dombrovskis, for this decision," Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, this is another gesture of the EU, which intends to support Ukraine in winning this war, in reconstruction and striving for a European future.

"This time: the EU will provide €5 billion for urgent liquidity needs, payment of salaries and pensions in Ukraine. We will provide the first part in mid-October, the next two parts will follow later this year," the Executive Deputy Head of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis stated.