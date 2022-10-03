The SBI submitted a list of Russian companies to the Cabinet of Ministers for seizure of their assets

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) submitted a list of Russian companies and citizens to the Cabinet of Ministers for their inclusion in the sanctions list and forced seizure of property.

This was reported by the press service of the SBI.

The SBI staff formed the list after researching more than 200 companies. The Cabinet of Ministers should submit it to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), which will already make relevant decisions.

The list includes "Gazprom Export" LLC (a subsidiary of the Russian "Gazprom"), "Mezhyrichansk Mining and Processing Plant" LLC, "Nika Tera" Specialized Sea Port LLC, "Pentopak" PJSC, "Vinnytsiapobutkhim" PJSC (controlled by the Russian JSC "Nevskaya Kosmetika"), LLC "Tatneft-AZS-Ukraine" (the founder is the Russian "Tatneft"), LLC "Poltava-Capital", LLC "Kharkiv-Capital" and other legal entities and individuals.

The SBI reminded that earlier the NSDC seized the property of the deceased the MP-collaborator Oleksiy Kovaliov in the amount of more than UAH 18.5 million, blocked the assets of ex-Minister of Internal Affairs Vitaly Zakharchenko for UAH 1.4 billion and transferred them to the management of the Asset Tracing Agency, as well as imposed seizure of property, accounts and corporate rights of the Russian Tatneft group of companies.