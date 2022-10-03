The government will pay UAH 2 200 in aid to people in the just liberated territories

The state will pay monetary aid to people in the territories liberated from Russian occupation. They will receive UAH 2 200 hryvnias for each person.

The press service of the Ministry of Reintegration writes about this.

"Everyone who survived the occupation can count on all relevant types of financial assistance — both from the state and from international humanitarian organizations. In addition, starting next month, these citizens will receive another additional aid — UAH 2 200," the Minister Iryna Vereshchuk noted.

According to her, the state and philanthropists will provide assistance to the residents of liberated towns and villages. This is both humanitarian aid: food, basic necessities, hygiene products, warm clothes for the winter, and financial support.