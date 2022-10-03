The Russians shelled a dormitory in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. At least one person remains under the rubble

On October 3, Russian troops shelled a dormitory of an educational institution in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. At least one person is trapped under the rubble. The rescue operation is ongoing.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

In addition to Chasiv Yar, the communities of Avdiivka and Ocheretyne came under fire.

There were isolated raids on the old part of the Avdiivka city. They hit Zhelanne and shelled Kamianka in Ocheretyne community. According to preliminary information, no one was wounded.

The occupiers also opened fire on Odradivka and at the Mayorsk station of the Svitlodar community. On the Lysychansk direction, there was constant shelling of Siversk and Serebryanka. Information about the victims and destruction is currently being clarified.

In the morning, the Russians launched a rocket attack on Kramatorsk and hit the enterprise. There were no victims.