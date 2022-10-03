An ambulance was blown up by a mine in Kharkiv region. One person died, another one was wounded

An emergency medical vehicle was blown up by a mine in the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region, near Balaklia. The 60-year-old driver died, and the 23-year-old paramedic was wounded.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Sinegubov.

During the day, rescuers of the State Emergency Service defused 569 explosive objects in the region. However, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, mine danger, especially in the de-occupied territories, remains very high.

Russian troops continue shelling Kharkiv region. During the day of October 2, the Kupyansk, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Izyum districts came under the fire of the occupiers.

According to the information of the Regional Center of Emergency Medical Assistance, two wounded civilians were hospitalized in Chuhuiv and Kupyansk districts due to Russian shelling.