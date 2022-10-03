The Ukrainian army has partial success in the south. The Armed Forces of Ukraine ask not to spread the news ahead of time

The Ukrainian army has partial success in southern Ukraine. They ask not to spread even positive news ahead of time, because it threatens the lives of military personnel.

The Operational Command "South" writes about this.

"Do not report even positive, as for you, news about the actions of our units. A premature leak of information can cost the lives of both the liberating soldiers and the civilians of those settlements where the military operation is ongoing," the message reads.

They said that during the day they eliminated 40 invaders, two tanks and seven units of other armored vehicles. Aviation made seven strikes on the enemy. The Air Defense Forces shot down an enemy Ka-52 helicopter in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region.