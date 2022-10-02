General Staff: Against the background of the successes of the Armed Forces, the Russians began to surrender more actively and flee from their positions

Against the background of the successes of the Ukrainian army in certain areas of the frontline, Russian troops began to surrender more often and try to leave the zone of active hostilities deep into the temporarily occupied territory.
This is discussed in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Thanks to the successes of the defense forces in certain directions, a decrease in the level of morale and psychological state of enemy personnel was noted, which leads to numerous cases of servicemen being captured and escaping from their positions," the General Staff reports.
During the current day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zaytseve, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Odradivka, Pervomaiske, Spirne, and Vyimka settlements.
Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made four strikes during the day. The destruction of two places of accumulation of weapons and military equipment, as well as two anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy, was confirmed. In addition, Ukrainian air defense units shot down eight Iranian Shahed attack drones.
During the current day, missile forces and artillery, in particular, hit five command posts, 14 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, three warehouses with ammunition and fuel and lubricants, as well as more than 15 other important objects of the occupiers.