NATO Secretary General: The release of Lyman confirms that Ukraine is capable of fighting back against Russia

Ukraineʼs liberation of the city of Lyman is proof that the country is capable of fighting back against Russia.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on NBC, Sky News reports.

"We saw that they were able to take a new city, Lyman, and this shows that the Ukrainians are moving forward, able to push back the Russian troops thanks to their courage, thanks to their bravery, their skills, but, of course, also because of the modern weapons provided by the United States and other allies,” he said.

According to Stoltenberg, the best way to resist Russiaʼs attempt to annex Ukrainian regions is to continue supporting Ukraine.

Responding to a question about Ukraineʼs application for accelerated membership in NATO, Stoltenberg said that "any decision on membership must be made by consensus; all 30 allies must agree to make such a decision."