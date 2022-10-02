During the war, Ukraine conducted 24 prisoner exchanges

As of October 2, Ukraine returned 808 people from Russian captivity. In total, 24 prisoner exchanges have already been carried out.
This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar.
According to her, at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Cabinet of Ministers created the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, which works on the basis of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense and unites more than ten state institutions and organizations.
In this context, the Deputy Minister of Defense recalled the contact details of the headquarters, where relatives of prisoners of war and missing persons can receive legal or psychological assistance and information.
The address of the reception is Kyiv city, Spaska street, 37.
Consultation line: +38 (095) 412 74 24, Monday — Friday, 10:00 — 16:00.
Appointment by phone +38 (044) 425 12 09, Monday — Friday 09:00 — 17:00.
- On the night of September 22, Ukraine exchanged prisoners with Russia. Ukraine returned 215 defenders of Mariupol, including the commanders of the Azov regiment, and Putinʼs godfather Viktor Medvedchuk and 55 Russian soldiers were returned to Russia.