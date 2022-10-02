During the war, Ukraine conducted 24 prisoner exchanges

As of October 2, Ukraine returned 808 people from Russian captivity. In total, 24 prisoner exchanges have already been carried out.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar.

According to her, at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Cabinet of Ministers created the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, which works on the basis of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense and unites more than ten state institutions and organizations.