The IAEA found that the kidnapped general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was “temporarily detained”

The International Atomic Energy Agency has received information that Igor Murashov, the general director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant kidnapped by the Russians, is "temporarily detained."

The agency reported this on October 1.

It was possible to obtain this information after the IAEA contacted the "relevant authorities".

The head of the agency, Rafael Grossi, was informed about the incident, who confirmed that the IAEA, in accordance with its mandate in the field of nuclear safety, is actively seeking clarification and hopes for a quick and satisfactory resolution of this issue.

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine announced that it had opened a case on the fact of the kidnapping of the general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP under the article of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).