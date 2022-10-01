Zelensky canceled the autumn draft for military service and postponed demobilization

President Volodymyr Zelensky canceled the fall conscription for military service in 2022. This is due to the state of war in the country.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 678/2022.

According to this document, Zelensky made changes to his previous decree on conscription in 2022. Thus, in the fall of 2022, there will be no conscription for military service.

At the same time, Zelensky postponed the release of servicemen to the reserve for the period "not before the announcement in the established order of demobilization." This means that conscripts in the army who have already served the required term will remain in their units until demobilization is announced.