Zelensky canceled the autumn draft for military service and postponed demobilization

President Volodymyr Zelensky canceled the fall conscription for military service in 2022. This is due to the state of war in the country.
This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 678/2022.
According to this document, Zelensky made changes to his previous decree on conscription in 2022. Thus, in the fall of 2022, there will be no conscription for military service.
At the same time, Zelensky postponed the release of servicemen to the reserve for the period "not before the announcement in the established order of demobilization." This means that conscripts in the army who have already served the required term will remain in their units until demobilization is announced.
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, during his speech on February 1 in the Verkhovna Rada, announced the transition of Ukraine to a professional army and signed the corresponding decree. It provides for an increase in the number of contractors of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by 100,000 people over the next three years, the creation of 20 additional brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces; increasing the financial support of all military personnel to a level not lower than three minimum salaries; transition of Ukraine to the foundations of a professional army.
- On July 16, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada in the second reading and as a whole approved President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs draft laws on national resistance and increasing the number of Ukrainian Armed Forces by 15,000 (up to 261,000), including military personnel — by 11,000 (up to 215,000).