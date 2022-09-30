Bloomberg: Russians are forcing ZNPP employees to go to work at Rosatom

Ukraine said workers at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were ordered to transfer to Rosatom to keep their jobs.

Bloomberg writes about it.

A representative of Kyiv told a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Rosatom has increased the number of its employees in Zaporizhzhia to ensure a change of ownership of the nuclear power plant after the Kremlin annexes the territory.

"These representatives of Rosatom stated that at that moment the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will belong to Rosatom, and therefore within two weeks all employees must write an application for employment at Rosatom," said the representative of Ukraine Yevhen Tsymbaliuk.

It is reported that Russian representatives had the right to respond to Ukraineʼs statement, but did not use it. Ukraine called on the IAEA to prevent the transfer of the station to the ownership of Rosatom.