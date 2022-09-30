European Commission: Annexation will not change anything. All the territories remain Ukrainian

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions will not change anything. All the territories remain Ukrainian.

"The illegal annexation declared by Putin will not change anything. All territories illegally occupied by the Russian occupiers are Ukrainian land and will always be a part of this sovereign state," Von der Leyen noted.

Belgian Foreign Minister Aja Lyabib also stated that this annexation of territories will never be recognized by Belgium.

"Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzia and Crimea are Ukraine. The annexation of these territories under the illegitimate pretext of fictitious referendums is illegal under international law. We will never admit it," Lyabib wrote.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky said that the Czech Republic does not recognize President Putinʼs theft of the territory of Ukraine and will support the creation of an international tribunal and the punishment of criminal representatives of Russia.

"Putin can make as many speeches as he wants. We do not admit his theft of the territory of Ukraine. The Russian sinking ship wants to drag innocent people to the bottom as well. We will advocate for the creation of an international tribunal and the punishment of criminal representatives of Russia," Lipavskyi wrote.

The president of Moldova Maia Sandu strongly condemned the annexation attempt.

"I strongly condemn and reject Russiaʼs attempt to illegally annex the occupied regions of Ukraine after the fictitious votes it held at gunpoint. Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzia and Crimea are Ukraine.

"Moldovaʼs support for Ukraineʼs sovereignty and territorial integrity remains steadfast," Sandu wrote.