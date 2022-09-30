In response to Russiaʼs annexation of Ukrainian territories, the West will increase military support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

After Russiaʼs new attempts to annex Ukrainian territories, support for Ukraine in the world will increase significantly.

The Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Partners are ready not only to condemn Putinʼs annexation decision as harshly as possible, but also to increase military and financial support to Ukraine in response," Kuleba noted.

The minister emphasized that no one will recognize this annexation. On the contrary, they will support Ukraine, compensating for the weak position in 2014.

"We completely changed the logic of our partners, which was after 2014 and the first time after February 24, 2022, when they told us: "Be careful, donʼt do this, so as not to escalate Putin."

Now the logic is as follows: “if Putin does this, then we do this, and no one will try to do something to pat him down, calm him down and stop him. This result was not born in one day. This is the result of long work. It was here that the presidentʼs contacts were of decisive importance. But in principle, I am absolutely calm in terms of the expected reaction of the world to a possible annexation," the minister added.