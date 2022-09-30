The Norwegian government may close the border to Russians

The Norwegian government has strengthened control on the Norwegian-Russian border, and is also ready to introduce additional restrictions for Russian tourists.

This was reported in the Ministry of Justice of Norway.

The agency reminded that in May 2022, the government of the country significantly limited the issuance of visas for Russians — almost no tourist visas are issued to them.

The Ministry of Justice of Norway also emphasized that the government is ready to additionally close the border for Russian tourists, as Finland did on September 30.

"If necessary, we will close the border quickly, and changes can happen in an instant. How to compare with Finland, there are few arrivals to Norway, but here the situation is different. Storskug is our only border station with Russia. We are in close dialogue with the police and customs about developments at the border and are thoroughly screening everyone who arrives," said Justice and Emergencies Minister Emily Enger Mehl.

Also, the Norwegian Ministry of Justice noted that a police helicopter equipped with sensors will be deployed in the northernmost point of the Kingdom, the Finnmark district, which will help identify violators.